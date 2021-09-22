expand
Ad Spot

September 22, 2021

Albert Lea junior Ava Jensen returns a serve Tueday night against Rochester Century. The Tigers would go on to lose the match in straight sets, 3-0. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Tigers fall in straight sets to Panthers

By Tyler Julson

Published 10:24 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

The Albert Lea girls’ volleyball team hosted Rochester Century Tuesday night in search of their first home win of the season.

While the Tigers kept the first set close for a while and battled in the third set, they came out on the losing end, falling to the Panthers in straight sets 3-0.

The Panthers took an early lead in the first set, getting out to a 5-1 advantage. However, the Tigers clawed their way back into the game and quickly tied the set at 7-7.

Freshman Navaeh Wacholz had a couple of nice kills that powered the Tigers to then take the lead 11-10.

With the set at 15-13 in favor of Century, Albert Lea started to commit a few errors that cost them some momentum. The Panthers took advantage and went on  a 5-1 run before closing out the set on a five-point streak to win 25-14.

The second set was all Panthers as they started the set on a 10-3 run, seven of which went unanswered by the Tigers. Senior Jordan Juveland had a some stellar kills that found their mark, but the defense of Century kept other kill attempts from reaching the court.

Freshman Navaeh Wacholz serves up the ball Tuesday nght at home against Rochester Century. Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

The Panthers went on to take a 2-0 lead after winning the set 25-7.

The Tigers played their best set in the third and final set of the night. The net play of senior Annika Veldman and junior Ava Jensen kept the Tigers alive through much of the set and gave them a 10-7 early set lead.

The Panthers, however, were never far behind and caught the Tigers minutes later to tie the set 11-11 and forcing Albert Lea to take a timeout.

Out of the break, Century went on a 9-4 run before running away with the set and match 25-19.

The Tigers played well for much of the three sets, limiting turnover and setting each other up well offensively. However, the  inability to find open spots on the floor and the defense of the Panthers proved to be too much to overcome.

The Tigers fall to 2-7 on the season and will be back in action  Thursday when they travel to Rochester to take on the Rockets of John Marshall.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

mayo clinic albert lea

More than 750 treated with monoclonal antibody infusions at Mayo in Albert Lea thus far

‘It’s hard to show up’: New wave of COVID-19 cases frustrates, angers health workers

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

More than 750 treated with monoclonal antibody infusions at Mayo in Albert Lea thus far

Health Updates

‘It’s hard to show up’: New wave of COVID-19 cases frustrates, angers health workers

Health Updates

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

Health Updates

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured in crash on I-35 near Albert Lea

News

5 things to do this week

News

Catholic Charities welcomes new director of family and individual counseling

News

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines in area

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘A Christmas Story’ musical

News

State auditor visits Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 27-31, 2021

News

WCTA annual meeting this week in Lake Mills

News

County approves preliminary 5% levy increase

Health Updates

Freeborn County active COVID cases drop below 100

News

$64 million in COVID-19 grants available for Minnesota small businesses

News

Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again

Health Updates

Minnesota virus hospitalizations reach highest mark of 2021

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage reported to vehicles and other reports

News

DNR outlines plans for Blazing Star Trail work

Education

School board passes measures for universal masking policy

Cops, Courts & Fires

New charge unlikely for ex-cops in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: 4 people killed, left in cornfield died in St. Paul

News

Severe thunderstorm watch issued