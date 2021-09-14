expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke

By Submitted

Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70, of Owatonna, passed away on September 11, in Owatonna.

There will be no services at this time. His daughter will be throwing a Celebration of Life gathering in the spring. She will be certain everyone who wants to celebrate her father, will be invited to participate in laughs, food and drinks.

Ted was born in Olmstead, MN to Dorothy and Roland Radke on May 25, 1951. He graduated from Elgin high school in the great year of 1969. He married Roberta ‘Berde’ Radke (Bjorneberg) on October 9, 1976 in Rochester, MN. He worked in various roles at Veldman Equipment/Ag Power Enterprises in Hollandale, MN for 30 years. He ran for Mayor Hollandale in 1988, unopposed, and remained in that role until 2013. He loved representing and working for the people of that city.

Ted is preceded in death by the love of his life, Berde, his parents, and sisters.

Ted is survived by his second wife, Darla Radke (Lyndgaard), his only child, Megan Radke, his brothers, Bill and Bob Radke.

Memorials may be sent to Megan Radke, she will be using all memorials to have a proper celebration of his life this spring, all remaining funds will go to the MS Society of Minnesota.

More News

Tigers come up just short against Rockets

Numerous first-place finishes give Tigers 87-66 win over Titans at home

Triston McKenzie, Indians take 1st game; Twins gain DH split

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

News

5 things to do this week

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

News

First Civic Music concert approaching

Education

Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

News

Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward

Health Updates

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

News

DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Solar lights taken and other reports

News

Groundwork laid for new sculpture walk in Albert Lea

News

George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with ax

Health Updates

36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gun reported stolen and other reports

News

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

Education

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

News

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11

News

Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’

News

Beloved former coach, teacher leaves legacy

News

Tow company offers to wave Old Glory for vets, events

Construction Updates

Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway