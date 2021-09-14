Theodore ‘Ted’ Radke, 70, of Owatonna, passed away on September 11, in Owatonna.

There will be no services at this time. His daughter will be throwing a Celebration of Life gathering in the spring. She will be certain everyone who wants to celebrate her father, will be invited to participate in laughs, food and drinks.

Ted was born in Olmstead, MN to Dorothy and Roland Radke on May 25, 1951. He graduated from Elgin high school in the great year of 1969. He married Roberta ‘Berde’ Radke (Bjorneberg) on October 9, 1976 in Rochester, MN. He worked in various roles at Veldman Equipment/Ag Power Enterprises in Hollandale, MN for 30 years. He ran for Mayor Hollandale in 1988, unopposed, and remained in that role until 2013. He loved representing and working for the people of that city.

Ted is preceded in death by the love of his life, Berde, his parents, and sisters.

Ted is survived by his second wife, Darla Radke (Lyndgaard), his only child, Megan Radke, his brothers, Bill and Bob Radke.

Memorials may be sent to Megan Radke, she will be using all memorials to have a proper celebration of his life this spring, all remaining funds will go to the MS Society of Minnesota.