FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD

RESOLUTIONS NO. 21-174 & 21-175

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF TAX-FORFEITED LANDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the parcel of land described in List of Tax-forfeited Land that is contained herein shall be sold to the highest bidder at public sale. The sale will be governed by the provisions of M.S. §282.01 and by the resolutions of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners authorizing such sale. The resolutions read as follows:

WHEREAS, The County Board of Commissioners of the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota, desire to offer for sale certain parcels of land that have been forfeited to the State of Minnesota for non-payment of taxes; and

WHEREAS, said parcels of land have been viewed by the designees of the County Board of Commissioners and have been classified as non-conservation lands as provided for in Minnesota Statutes 282.01.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners hereby certify that all parcels of land on the attached list have been viewed and comply with the Provisions of Minnesota Statutes 85.012, 92.461, 282.01, Subd 8, and 282.018 and other statutes that require the withholding of tax-forfeited lands from sale.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners hereby request approval from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the sale of said lands.

AND

WHEREAS, The County Board of Commissioners of the County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota, desire to offer for sale certain parcels of land that have been forfeited to the State of Minnesota for non-payment of taxes; and

WHEREAS, the County Board of Commissioners of the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota, have determined that grouping several tracts into one tract is deemed advantageous for sale purposes. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 282.01(1e), parcels 34.040.0090, 34.040.0100, and 34.040.0110 shall be sold as one parcel of land; and

WHEREAS, the County Board of Commissioners of the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota, have determined that grouping several tracts into one tract is deemed advantageous for sale purposes. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 282.01(1e), parcels 34.413.0010 and 34.413.0020 shall be sold as one parcel of land; parcels 34.413.0030 and 34.413.0040 shall be sold as one parcel of land; parcels 34.413.0050 and 34.413.0060 shall be sold as one parcel of land; parcels 34.413.0160 and 34.413.0170 shall be sold as one parcel of land; parcels 34.413.0180 and 34.413.0190 shall be sold as one parcel of land; parcels 34.413.0260 and 34.413.0270 shall be sold as one parcel of land; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the parcels of tax-forfeited land listed on List of Tax-Forfeited Land be classified as non-conservation land; that the basic sale price of each parcel on List of Tax-Forfeited Land, that is on file with the Clerk of the County Board, be approved and authorization for a private or public sale of this land be granted, pursuant to M.S. §282.01; that the sale will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, September 20, 2021, by the Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer at the Freeborn County Courthouse, for not less than the basic sale price; and that all sales shall be full payment or on the terms set forth on List of Tax- Forfeited Land.

Given under my hand and official seal at Albert Lea, Minnesota, this 23rd day of August, 2021.

/s/ Pat Martinson

Pat Martinson, Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer

NOTICE OF SALE OF LAND

FORFEITED TO THE STATE

OF MINNESOTA, COUNTY OF FREEBORN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

That I shall sell to the highest bidders at my office in the Courthouse in the County of Freeborn in said County and State commencing at 10:00 A.M. September 20, 2021 the following described parcels of land forfeited to the State for non-payment of taxes which have been classified and appraised as provided by law. Said sale will be governed as to terms by the resolution of County Board appearing at the end of this notice.

AUDITORS NOTE: Sale price of parcels sold at this sale does not reflect the assessor’s value for tax purposes. In addition to the sale price, there will be approximately $25.00 for State Deed, filing fee of $46.00, deed stamps and a 3% state assurance fee on the sale price. Purchaser is authorized to take immediate possession of the property. If you have any questions, please contact the County Auditor’s Office.

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES RADON WARNING STATEMENT The Minnesota Department of Health strongly recommends that ALL homebuyers have an indoor radon test performed prior to purchase or taking occupancy and recommends having the radon levels mitigated if elevated radon concentrations are found. Elevated radon concentrations can easily be reduced by a qualified, certified, or licensed, if applicable, radon mitigator. Every buyer of an interest in residential real property is notified that the property may present exposure to dangerous levels of indoor radon gas that may place the occupants at risk of developing radon-induced lung cancer. Radon, a Class A human carcinogen, is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second leading cause overall. The seller of any interest in residential property is required to provide the buyer with any information on radon test results of the dwelling. Freeborn County is not aware of any radon testing conducted on residential properties listed in this tax-forfeited land for public sale list. Freeborn County is not aware of radon records, concentration levels or if a radon mitigation system is in place on any of the previously listed parcels for sale.