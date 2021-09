Summer Sizzler winners announced

The Albert Lea Area Pickleball Group hosted the annual Summer Sizzler Aug. 21 and 22. Multiple divisions in both mens. womens and mixed doubles classes.

Here are the final results:

Mixed doubles

4.5

1st: Andrew Clemen and Taylor Clemen

2nd: Tony Olson and Mandi Pralle

3rd: Amy Hanke and Travis Rager

4.0

1st: Rachael Renneisen and Aanik Lohani

2nd: Stacy Tompkins and Sander Tompkins

3rd: Todd Lewis and Melanie Ackerman

3.5

1st: Wade Kaltved and Lexi Determan

2nd: DJ Dargent and Toni Van Esch

3rd: Jamie Kollasch and Sarah Gillis

3.0

1st: Margie Barber and Garret Piechowski

2nd: Cameron Peterson and Paula Peterson

3rd: Jody Rizzi and Gio Rizzi

2.5

1st: Diana Donkersloot and Bill Minard

2nd: Bill Minard Jr. and Robin Helgerson

Womens doubles

4.5

1st: Mandi Pralle and Stacy Tompkins

2nd: Teri Neumann and Kathy Burns

3rd: Cindy Clason and Julie Huggins

4.0

1st: Janna Goodrich and Sally Manthe

2nd: Tina Rosenquist and Ellen Bach

3rd: Olivia Hackbarth and Renee Wise

3.5

1st: Heather Sieve and Alicia Halikas

2nd: LeeAnn Dulitz and Alli Dulitz

3rd: Barrie Jacobson and Kileen Smyth

3.0

1st: Sue Yentsch and Diane Kaplan

2nd: Joni Hansen and Connie Nelson

3rd: Toni Van Esch and Mary Harders

2.5

1st: Starla Swanson and Diana Donkersloot

2nd: Sue Evenson and Carolyn Kirsch

3rd: Jen Buckmaster and Linda Hacker

Mens doubles

4.5

1st: Andrew Clemen and Fuyei Xaykaothao

2nd: Justin Bolinger and Tom Dyrdal

3rd: Tony Olson and Sander Tompkins

4.0 Group 2

1st: Keith Sexton and Todd Lewis

2nd: Dave Geschwind and Eric Jacobson

3rd: Steve Huling and Brad Staley

4.0 Group 1

1st: Dean Nihart and Brett Jobgen

2nd: Don Furman and Stephen Sheehan

3rd: Eric Sletten and Richard VonDer Embse

3.5

1st: Garret Piechowski and Mike Piechowski

2nd: Trevor Cartner and Wade Kaltved

3rd: Erran Miller and Dan Aalbers

3.0/2.5

1st: Gio Rizzo and Joe Bergstrom

2nd: Bill Nelson and Gary Olson

3rd: Carter Enger and Ken Enger