Student artwork from Minneapolis, Albert Lea on display at Arts Initiative

A collaboration of student artwork through programs in both Albert Lea and Minneapolis are on display through the end of October at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative in downtown Albert Lea.

The artwork showcased has primarily come from students in artist Susanne Crane’s Kid’s College after school enrichment program in Albert Lea or from her classes at the S.W. Super Summer Program in Minneapolis.

Crane has taught in Minneapolis for 30 years and in Albert Lea for eight years.

“There’s something about the self-expression of these talented kids that really gives one hope for the future,” said Crane, who organized and curated the show. “You might be surprised by how politically aware and concerned young people are today. They have valuable perspectives on what’s going on in the world and healing energy much needed right now.”

The show includes a large sculpture of a fish made by the Kids College students with help from Tom Butch, retired art director for Disneyland, along with many collaborative painted or drawn montages conceived by student groups in the past five years.

Also featured are the “Swanfeather Trilogy,” books written by several Kids College students that are available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble book sellers.

The original artwork is not for sale, but people can order prints through the Arts Initiative, with proceeds going to Kids College for supplies and field trips.

If someone would like to sponsor a student, they should contact Arts Initiative President Elisha Marin.

The gallery, at 224 S. Broadway, is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays or by appointment.