expand
Ad Spot
Contests
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
September 5, 2021
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Administrator’s Corner: Renewal of operating levy on ballot this…
Sophia Claussen’s kindergarten class at Halverson Elementary School is learning all about ROAR Core in art class with Jessica Bremer. They are ready to be silent foxes in the hallway. Provided
Star class: Silent foxes at Halverson
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 3, 2021
More News
BOARD MEETING
Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks
PUBLIC HEARING
PUBLIC HEARING
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Construction Updates
Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks
September 4, 2021
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Try to see common ground
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Live United: Helping those in need still have dignity, be empowered
April Jeppson: Visiting home is like wearing a comfy sweater
Senate Report: Keeping local control over our schools
Latest Sports
Albert Lea football drops season opener to Falcons, 50-12
Wacha goes 6 effective innings, Rays beat Twins 5-3
Meet the final four inductees into this year’s Tiger HoF
Summer Sizzler winners announced
Albert Lea swim team comes up short in Austin
Latest Stories
BOARD MEETING
Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks
PUBLIC HEARING
PUBLIC HEARING
PUBLIC HEARING
Latest Style
Engagement: Johnson & Fitlaff
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Show love without any distinction
Celebrate family and food
Across the Pastor’s Desk: Don’t give up hope; the Lord loves us
Robin Gudal: I am a Lutheran; hear my prayer
Latest Business
More than $64M available in grants for businesses that experienced hardship due to COVID-19
Chamber welcomes new member
eXp Realty welcomes new agent
Chance of a lifetime
34 Freeborn County businesses received grants through state relief program
Latest Local News
Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks
Pandemic causes change of plans for duo, leads them to Lansing Corners
Duplicate bridge results
Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen
Star class: Silent foxes at Halverson
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Construction Updates
Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks
News
Pandemic causes change of plans for duo, leads them to Lansing Corners
News
Duplicate bridge results
Education
Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen
Education
Star class: Silent foxes at Halverson
News
Woman wins basket at the farmers market
Education
Administrator’s Corner: Renewal of operating levy on ballot this fall
Education
Southwest Standout Student: Vivianna Cline
Business
More than $64M available in grants for businesses that experienced hardship due to COVID-19
Cops, Courts & Fires
Explosion leads to blaze that destroys house in rural Freeborn
News
Kent steps down as Minnesota Senate minority leader
News
United States faith groups unite to help Afghanistan refugees after war
Education
Alden-Conger schools to delay start of school
Cops, Courts & Fires
Vehicle stolen in Brooklyn Park recovered in Albert Lea
Cops, Courts & Fires
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
Cops, Courts & Fires
Officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death
News
Albert Lea Family Y executive director retires after more than 3 decades
Health Updates
Freeborn County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases
Cops, Courts & Fires
Man arrested for fleeing, drug possession and other reports
News
Parts of Boundary Waters reopen, firefighters make progress
Cops, Courts & Fires
Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial
News
Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse
News
Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in
Cops, Courts & Fires
Vehicle reported stolen and other reports
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2021, Albert Lea Tribune