Standout Student: Caden Hanke      

Age: 13

Parents: Amy and Nick Hanke

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If you are from the Albert Lea Area, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Skinness and Mr. Scott. I liked Skinness because she is funny and we can act out things in history class. I liked Scott because he played activities with us and he inspired me to run cross country.

Favorite book/author: Alan Gratz

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I run cross country and have had a 3rd and 5th place finish. In my free time I like to play golf and watch the Vikings. I have volunteered at the Christmas tree lot and at pancake breakfast with my family.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? You can do anything if you put your mind to it. Work hard, be active, and help others.