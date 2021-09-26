expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2021

Stage Right: Play presents larger-than-life characters

By Submitted

Published 8:45 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021

Stage Right by Cindy Fjermestad

What a pleasure to have Albert Lea’s Community Theater performing again! After a one-year Covid-related hiatus, last season’s four shows will go on, beginning with the comedy “Double Wide, Texas,” directed by Brian Mattson.

Cindy Fjermestad

The basic plot of the play is a scheme by Tugaloo, Texas, city officials to annex the area where four doublewide trailers are located. The trailer residents try several outlandish plans to stop the annexation and the removal of their homes. The mystery of who is behind this trickery, and why, will be revealed in the end. But the real show is the larger-than-life characters who inhabit the four trailers in small town Texas! The set is decorated with a large Texas flag, a portrait of young Elvis, bull horns and homemade afghans. It’s comfortable and authentic, just like the nice, “normal” residents. 

Each resident of the trailer park is a colorful character. In their opinion, they are the people who keep Texas interesting. Rebekah Sousa plays Big Ethel Satterwhite, in rabbit costume for nutrition talks at local grade schools. Big Ethel’s talk at the sheriff’s community service nutrition program is more popular when she hands out cookies. Trailer park resident Caprice Crumpler (Bev Loos) wants to be a star, and a mattress commercial is her chance to shine. Her three commercial takes involve movie costumes and witty lines, each one a lot of laughs.  Audiences will also thoroughly enjoy the performance by Aaron McVicker as Baby Crumpler. He is proud of his achievements — becoming a “septician” after his seven-year internship and mastering walking in high heels so he can win a beauty pageant. They just keep Texas interesting!

These characters are supported by a pregnant Larken Barken (Kristi White) who looks for  signs; lovelorn Georgia Dean Rudd (Christy Fuller); and clever Jovita Crumpler (Michelle Supalla).  Michael Compton, Gordy Handeland and Sandra Jimenez round out the cast. These local actors have created eccentric, sincere and often hilarious residents who are devoted to saving their small community of four trailers inhabited by their family and friends. The trailers are described as “saggy in the middle and rough around the edges.” This also describes the residents of Double Wide, Texas — a community in the best sense of the word.

The two hour performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and run Sept. 25, 29, 30, and Oct. 1 and 2. There is also a Sunday matinee on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students.

Cindy Fjermestad is a retired Albert Lea teacher. She enjoys attending the theater and volunteering in the box office.

More News

Vicki Jo Blake

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Brooke Nicole Woitas Gulbrandson

JOB 2102

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

News

Walz proposes drought relief for farmers

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners to kick off Monday

News

Restoring the landmark Itasca Rock Garden

Construction Updates

Construction update: The latest on area road projects

Albert Lea Tigers

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

News

4th year of dredging complete; district looks to secure funds for rest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Arts & Culture

Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Meeting students where they’re at

Faith

Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

News

Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Online academy offers opportunities

Education

High school Standout Students

Education

Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

News

Visiting the sunflower fields

News

St. John’s wins Homecoming window decorating contest

Health Updates

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

Health Updates

Active COVID-19 cases inch up slightly in county

Cops, Courts & Fires

College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case