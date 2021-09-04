Southwest Standout Student: Vivianna Cline
Age: 12
Parents: Rachel and Dustin Cline
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley
Favorite teacher of all time and why: Mrs. Attig because she was fun, kind, encouraging and funny.
Favorite book/author: “Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I am in figure skating, volleyball and 4-H. I was a patrol captain in fifth grade. One of my accomplishments was getting on the straight A Honor Roll.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Make good choices and good friends.