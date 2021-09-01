expand
September 1, 2021

Solveig C. Peterson

By Submitted

Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Memorial Service for Solveig Peterson will be held at 3PM on Wednesday (9/8) at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Rev. Shane Koepke will officiate. Burial will be at Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed via Grace Lutheran Church’s Youtube page and Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home’s website. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Solveig Christine Peterson (Storvick), age 87 of Albert Lea, passed away on August 31, 2021, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea.

Solveig was born on February 16, 1934 to Alert and Henrietta (Rogness) Storvick in Albert Lea. She was baptized and confirmed at Round Prairie Lutheran Church by Rev. A.C. Korsrud. Solveig attended Dist. 47 country school and graduated from Albert Lea High School. She married Robert (Bob) E. Peterson on June 15, 1952, at Round Prairie Lutheran Church. Solveig attended Naeve Hospital School of Nursing and spent many years caring for new moms and babies along with many other R.N. duties.

Solveig was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was active in many phases of church activities over the years. She also served on the Naeve Board of Trustees. Nothing pleased Solveig more than having a house full of family and friends.

Solveig is survived by her children Monica (Mike) Robinson, Ross (Shelly) and Ried (Beth) Peterson; grandchildren Jeremy (Heather Feuchtenberger) Peterson, Tyler (Katie) Peterson, Brandon (Lisa) Robinson, Joshua (Rachael) Robinson, Jessica Robinson, Brent Robinson, Robert Peterson, Ryan (Hannah) Peterson, Eve Peterson, ReAnn Peterson, and Jill (fiancé Noah) Peterson; great grandchildren Emily, Ethan, Hunter, Alex, Rebekah, and Mercedes; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 1988; son Mark in 2008; brothers Waldemar, Adrian, Norman, and Alvin.

Memorials preferred to Grace Lutheran Church or Round Prairie Cemetery Fund.

Solveig C. Peterson

