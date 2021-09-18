Sibley Star Class

Responsive classroom is evident at Sibley Elementary. The first-grade teachers start the school day connecting to and building positive relationships with their students. Students are greeted as they enter the classroom. Morning meeting provides students time to share and connect with their classmates through a greeting, share time, group activity and the morning message. The students and teachers have established the classroom rules together so learning can occur in a safe and respectful environment. At the end of the school day, the teachers and students reflect and celebrate the school day through participation in a brief activity. Sibley shines brighter with responsive classroom. Provided