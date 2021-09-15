expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Sharon Utpadel

By Submitted

Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Remembering the life of Sharon “Sheree” Utpadel:

Please join family and friends for a Celebration of Life/Interment Service for Sharon A. (Wayne) Utpadel that is to be held at Geneva Cemetery on Saturday September 25th, 2021 at 2:00pm. Fellowship and lunch to follow Interment at Geneva Community Center from 2:30-5:00pm.

Sharon died on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the New Richland Care Center. She was 82.

“Sheree” as she was affectionately known, was born on September 13, 1938 to Arnold J. and Edith C. (Jensen) Wayne in rural Freeborn County. Sheree graduated from Ellendale High School and attended the Minnesota Business College of Minneapolis.

Sheree was united in marriage to LaVerne C. Utpadel on April 20, 1958 at the Community Lutheran Church in Geneva where she remained active throughout her life. They made Geneva their home where they raised their family and contributed in many ways to the community. Sheree, alongside LaVerne, owned and operated Sheree’s Shoppe, Geneva Foods, Vern’s Trucking, and Geneva Amoco.

In addition to working hard throughout her life Sheree enjoyed being a 4-H leader, showing horses, dancing anywhere they’d let her, and before LaVerne died they shared motorhome travel, cruises, and trips to their favorite place in Mazatlán, Mexico.

Sheree’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. When she was able, she attended sporting events, concerts, horse shows, and many other activities they were involved in.

Sheree is survived by 4 children: Todd (Cheryl) Utpadel of Hollandale, MN, Troy (Kelly) Utpadel of Geneva, MN, Tammy (Jeff) Busho of Geneva and Tracy (Scott) Tracy of Lake Park, MN; 13 grandchildren, Michael, Nikki (Layne), Kellen, Kyle (Chelsey), Zak, Dakota (Courtney), Trevor, Spencer, Logan (Claire), Madison (Brad), Macoy, Jerret and Journey; 10 great-grandchildren Trey, Brynn, Kanin, Peyton, Will, Collins, Thomas, Charlee, Warren and Hattie; 3 great-great-grandchildren Harper, Axel and Hadley; sister Elaine Dimmel of Spokane, WA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ilsbeth Wayne of Wilder, KY, Joyce Wayne of Geneva, MN, Roger Utpadel of Hastings, MN, Curtis (Lynette) Utpadel of Sun City, AZ, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Edith Wayne, her husband LaVerne, father-in-law and mother-in-law Eldo and Cordelia Utpadel, brothers Warren and Roger Wayne, brother-in-law Ross Dimmel, sister-in-law Sandy Utpadel and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Elroy and Eileen Utpadel.

Cards of condolence may be sent on behalf of the Utpadel family to Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 East Main, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

More News

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

Ex-cop’s murder conviction reversed in 911 caller’s death

ABSENTEE NOTICE

PUBLIC AUCTION

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s murder conviction reversed in 911 caller’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Copper stolen from wind site and other reports

News

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

News

5 things to do this week

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

Education

Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

News

First Civic Music concert approaching

News

Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward

Health Updates

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

News

DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Solar lights taken and other reports

News

Groundwork laid for new sculpture walk in Albert Lea

News

George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with ax

Health Updates

36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gun reported stolen and other reports

News

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

Education

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

News

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11

News

Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’