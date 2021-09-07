expand
September 7, 2021

Searchers looking for missing 2-year-old in Edina

By Associated Press

Published 7:12 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

EDINA — Police in a Minneapolis suburb are searching for a 2-year-old girl who apparently wandered away from her family on her own.

According to officials, Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed has been missing since around 5 p.m. Monday. She was last seen near Rosland Park in Edina.

A search of the park continued overnight. Police asked residents in the area to check their properties for signs of the girl.

Officials said she was wearing white clothes and an orange hijab when she went missing.

