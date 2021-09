Jan. 1, 1949-Aug. 31, 2021

WESTBROOK, Minn. – Russell Horkey, 72, Westbrook, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 31, in Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center.

A graveside service will be 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Westbrook Cemetery. A reception of remembrance will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Russell’s home.

Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home.