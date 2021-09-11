expand
September 12, 2021

Robin Gudal: What is the purpose of prayer?

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

What is the purpose of prayer? “Sometimes the purpose is to get us out of our circumstances, but more often than not, the purpose of prayer is to get us through them.” — Mark Batterson, “Draw The Circle”

Robin Gudal

I often think of Corrie and Betsie ten Boom when such prayers fall upon my lips. Ah the faith of a watchmaker.

“Never be afraid to trust an unknown future to a known God.” — Corrie ten Boom.

These women knew their savior and they trusted him in all things.

“You Alone” by Lauren Daigel lyrics (in part):

When this life has overwhelmed me

And I feel like giving up

I will cling to all you’ve promised

It will always be enough

When the world around me crumbles

And it’s hard to understand

I will run to you, my shelter

I am safe within your hands

Oh, you are my help forever

I will not fear

God, you are with me

I know you’re near

You’ll never leave me

I will trust in you alone

“But we will give ourselves continually to prayer, and to the ministry of The Word.” Acts 6:4, KJV

“Prayer is for every moment of our lives, not just for times of suffering or joy. Prayer is really a place, a place where you meet God in genuine conversation.” — Billy Graham

“There is a peace in knowing that the path of life is in his word.” — Zim Flores, “Dare to Bloom”

“Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.” Psalm 19:14, KJV

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

