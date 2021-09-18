expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

Robin Gudal: Prayer is an important part of life

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

We all cleanse ourselves, be it by a soaker bath or shower. Years ago, as I felt the warm water fall upon my head, down my body and ultimately to my toes I had a thought as the water falls upon my body, I should pray! So began my shower prayer. Pray as the water falls upon your head, hair, vessels, muscles, skin, inward organs and onward down your figure you go. Pray for protection against illness, for each of the intricate parts he made to function as it was designed.

Robin Gudal

“I will praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; marvelous are your works, and that my soul knows very well,” Psalm 139:14, NKJV.

Prayer is an important part of my life, and yet the practice is a mystery and challenges me daily. We are instructed to pray without ceasing, the position in which to pray and the location.

“Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you,” 1 Thessalonians 5:16-20, ESV.

“Going a little farther, he fell with his face to the ground and prayed, ‘My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will.’” Matthew 26:39, NIV.

“But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your father, who is unseen. Then your father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you,” Matthew 6:6, NIV.

D.L Moody: Every great moment of God can be traced to a kneeling figure.

Oswald Chambers: Prayer does not fit us for the greater work, prayer is the greater work.

Mother Teresa: I used to believe that prayer changes things, but now I know that prayer changes us, and we change things.

Francis Fenelon: Time spent in prayer is never wasted.

One of the most encouraging, challenging books I’ve ever read on the topic is “Simple Trust, Simple Prayers” by Cindy Mallin, which shares from the journals of George Mueller. “In 1862, it was discovered that one of the drains was blocked (Ashley Down orphanage in Bristol, England). Being some 11 feet underground, workman were unable to find the blockage despite several attempts. Mueller prayed about the situation, and the workman at once found the site of the problem.”

I want that kind of prayer life. So regardless of our method, our position or location, let us pray!

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

More News

Pheasant numbers down slightly, but maintain 10-year average

‘People just need to laugh right now’

Tigers return kickoff for touchdown, fall to Red Wing 38-14

Freeborn Co.’s active COVID cases down from one week ago

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Featured News

Pheasant numbers down slightly, but maintain 10-year average

Arts & Culture

‘People just need to laugh right now’

Health Updates

Freeborn Co.’s active COVID cases down from one week ago

News

Food for Backpacks fundraiser this weekend

News

Lakeview Lions donate to trap shooting club

News

Duplicate bridge results

Education

Administrator’s Corner: School patrol helps keep school safe

News

Farmers market basket winner

Education

Standout Student: Caden Hanke      

News

Applications accepted for SMIF Economic Development Grants

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 26, 2021

Education

Sibley Star Class

Education

Absentee voting for school district referendum begins

Cops, Courts & Fires

Traffic fatalities rapidly climbing as unbelted deaths surpass previous year-to-date figures

Health Updates

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

News

Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen’s civil rights

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre and Music announce upcoming fall productions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after alleged break-in, another for warrant and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Second suspect charged in June 5 murder