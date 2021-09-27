CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 to consider the following:

1. A Conditional Use Permit for a multi-family housing development at 750 Front Street East.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attention: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck, City Planner