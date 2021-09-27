expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING

By Submitted

Published 8:49 am Monday, September 27, 2021

CITY OF ALBERT LEA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 to consider the following:

1. A Conditional Use Permit for a multi-family housing development at 750 Front Street East.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attention: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck, City Planner

More News

Vicki Jo Blake

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Brooke Nicole Woitas Gulbrandson

JOB 2102

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

News

Walz proposes drought relief for farmers

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners to kick off Monday

News

Restoring the landmark Itasca Rock Garden

Construction Updates

Construction update: The latest on area road projects

Albert Lea Tigers

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

News

4th year of dredging complete; district looks to secure funds for rest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Arts & Culture

Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Meeting students where they’re at

Faith

Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

News

Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Online academy offers opportunities

Education

High school Standout Students

Education

Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

News

Visiting the sunflower fields

News

St. John’s wins Homecoming window decorating contest

Health Updates

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

Health Updates

Active COVID-19 cases inch up slightly in county

Cops, Courts & Fires

College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case