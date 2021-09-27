expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING

By Submitted

Published 8:46 am Monday, September 27, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED
ASSESSMENT CURRENT MUNICPAL SERVICES
AND/OR MUNICIPAL UTILITIES

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Albert Lea will meet in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 221 East Clark Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, to consider, and possibly adopt, the proposed assessments for miscellaneous delinquent accounts receivable, miscellaneous special assessments, and miscellaneous delinquent water/sewer accounts against the property herein-after described for Proposed Assessment for Current Municipal Services and/or Municipal Utilities Assessments. Persons wishing to be heard regarding these assessments will be heard at the hearing.
Adoption by the City Council of the proposed assessment may occur at the hearing.
Such assessment is proposed to be payable in one installment, due in full for the taxes payable 2022 calendar year and will bear an interest rate of 3.01 percent per annum.
An owner may at any time prior to certification of the assessment to the County on December 31, 2021, pay the entire assessment on such property, with interest accrued to the date of payment. Such payment must be made at the City of Albert Lea Finance Department. No interest shall be charged if the entire assessment is paid by November 12, 2021 (32 days from the adoption of this assessment activation resolution).
The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the City Clerk’s office. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a signed, written objection is filed with the City Clerk prior to the hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The Council may upon such notice consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon such further notice to the affected property owners, as it deems advisable.
Under Minn. Stat §§435.193 to 435.195 and the Albert Lea Special Assessment Policy, the council may, in its discretion, defer the payment of this special assessment for any homestead property owned by a person of 65 years of age or older, one retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, or a member of the National Guard or other reserves ordered to active military service for whom it would be hardship to make the payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest shall become due. Any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the city clerk on the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on his/her property.
An owner may appeal an assessment to District Court pursuant to Minn. Stat §429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL
BY: /s/ Daphney Maras – City Clerk

More News

Vicki Jo Blake

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Brooke Nicole Woitas Gulbrandson

JOB 2102

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

News

Walz proposes drought relief for farmers

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners to kick off Monday

News

Restoring the landmark Itasca Rock Garden

Construction Updates

Construction update: The latest on area road projects

Albert Lea Tigers

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

News

4th year of dredging complete; district looks to secure funds for rest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Arts & Culture

Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Meeting students where they’re at

Faith

Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

News

Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Online academy offers opportunities

Education

High school Standout Students

Education

Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

News

Visiting the sunflower fields

News

St. John’s wins Homecoming window decorating contest

Health Updates

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

Health Updates

Active COVID-19 cases inch up slightly in county

Cops, Courts & Fires

College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case