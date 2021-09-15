expand
Ad Spot

September 16, 2021

PUBLIC HEARING

By Submitted

Published 5:13 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ORDER
FOR REMOVAL OF HAZARDOUS STRUCTURE
AND ABATEMENT OF PUBLIC NUISANCE
AT 719 ALCOVE STREET, ALBERT LEA,
MINNESOTA 56007

TO: Bryce Green, 719 Alcove Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; and any other parties of interest.

The City of Albert Lea will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 in the City Center Council Chambers, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the purpose of discussing and removal of hazardous structure and abatement of public nuisance located at 719 Alcove Street and legally described as:

Lot 7, Block 2, Belmont Addition to the City of Albert Lea, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota.

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the removal of the hazardous structure and abatement of the public nuisance at that address may:

• Appear at the hearing and present their views orally
• Join the meeting via the following attendee link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87941120277 . You will have the option to be called upon during the public comment portion of the meeting via the Zoom raise hand feature.
• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.al bertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday September 27, 2021. Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Dated: August 31, 2021

More News

Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

1 arrested after alleged break-in, another for warrant and other reports

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

Second suspect charged in June 5 murder

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after alleged break-in, another for warrant and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Second suspect charged in June 5 murder

News

Telling their mom’s Alzheimer’s story

Education

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s murder conviction reversed in 911 caller’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Copper stolen from wind site and other reports

News

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

News

5 things to do this week

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

News

First Civic Music concert approaching

Education

Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

News

Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward

Health Updates

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

News

DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Solar lights taken and other reports

News

Groundwork laid for new sculpture walk in Albert Lea

News

George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with ax

Health Updates

36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gun reported stolen and other reports