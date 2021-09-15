NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR ORDER

FOR REMOVAL OF HAZARDOUS STRUCTURE

AND ABATEMENT OF PUBLIC NUISANCE

AT 719 ALCOVE STREET, ALBERT LEA,

MINNESOTA 56007

TO: Bryce Green, 719 Alcove Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; and any other parties of interest.

The City of Albert Lea will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 in the City Center Council Chambers, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the purpose of discussing and removal of hazardous structure and abatement of public nuisance located at 719 Alcove Street and legally described as:

Lot 7, Block 2, Belmont Addition to the City of Albert Lea, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Freeborn and State of Minnesota.

Persons wishing to be heard regarding the removal of the hazardous structure and abatement of the public nuisance at that address may:

• Appear at the hearing and present their views orally

• Join the meeting via the following attendee link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87941120277 . You will have the option to be called upon during the public comment portion of the meeting via the Zoom raise hand feature.

• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.al bertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday September 27, 2021. Comments received will be read into the record during the Public Comment portion of the meeting.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

/s/Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Dated: August 31, 2021