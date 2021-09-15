expand
September 15, 2021

PUBLIC AUCTION

By Submitted

Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Date: Friday, September 24, 2021
Address: 160 King St. East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
Time:1:00 PM Local Time

By virtue of default by Shaky Town Express, LLC (“Client”), under a Negotiable Promissory Note and Security Agreement(s), Security Agreement(s) Promissory Note(s), Lease Agreement(s) and related documents dated May 3, 2017, payable to Commercial Credit Group Inc. (“CCG”), which obligation is secured by the property described below (the “Equipment”), CCG will sell at Public Auction, to the highest bidder, AS-IS, WHERE-IS, WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESS, IMPLIED OR STATUTORY, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY WARRANTY OF MERCHANTABILITY OR ANY WARRANTY OF FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, all of its right, title and interest to the following Equipment:

(1) 2014 Great Dane Step Deck Trailer SN: 1GRDM0621EH720338

Terms:
Successful bidder must pay 25% of purchase price at time of sale via cash, certified or acceptable bank check, with the balance payable in good funds on the next business day, unless:
1. The bidder has pre-qualified by presenting CCG with a written non-contingent, lending commitment from a source and in a form acceptable to CCG in its sole discretion, in which case we will entertain bids up to the amount of such written commitment; or
2. The bidder has obtained from CCG written credit approval in advance of the scheduled public sale.

CCG reserves the right to bid at the sale. Contact Herb Orengo at (630) 718-4684 for additional information or to arrange an inspection of the Equipment.

Albert Lea Tribune:
Sept. 15 and 18, 2021
PUBLIC AUCTION

