September 10, 2021

Person in their 40s dies from COVID-19 in Freeborn County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:25 am Friday, September 10, 2021

A person in their late 40s has died from COVID-19 in Freeborn County, the Freeborn County Public Health Department said Friday.

The new COVID-19 death is the 38th recorded in the county. The department stated it was unable to say whether the person had any underlying health conditions.

Along with the death, 22 new lab-confirmed cases and one new hospitalization were reported. The county presently has 175 active cases.

The new cases included the following:

• Three people between 5 and 9

• Three people between 10 and 14

• Two people between 15 and 19

• Two people in their 20s

• Three people in their 30s

• Two people in their 40s

• Three people in their 50s

• Three people in their 60s

• One person in their 80s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: eight cases

• Mower County: 30 new cases

• Steele County: 32 new cases

• Waseca County: 14 new cases

Across the state, 2,050 new cases and 18 deaths were reported.

