expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Orvis P. Rake

By Submitted

Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Orvis P. Rake, 95, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away at the New Richland Care Center on Monday, August 30, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 11Am on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, IA, with Rev. Shane Koepke presiding. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Orvis P. Rake

Orvis was born on June 7, 1926 to Johnnie and Clara Rake in Rake, Iowa. He grew up Rake, Iowa and graduated from the local high school. After graduation, he attended Luther College and received his degree in education. In 1944, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for two years. Upon his discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1946, Orvis went back to school to earn his Master’s in Education. Orvis taught in the greater Albert Lea area until he retired at the age of 55. Orvis was united in marriage to Betty Lou Bolstad on June 7, 1953 in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Orvis had many scholarly achievements over the years, but his greatest was the publication and use of a Driver’s Manual he wrote. This Driver’s Manual was used to teach Driver’s Education Classes in Iowa. Orvis was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church of Albert Lea, MN. His greatest passions in life were building and flying model airplanes, playing golf, and his family. Orvis’ children and grandchildren will forever remember him for his wacky gifts and practical jokes.

Orvis is survived by his son, David Rake; son-in-law, Doug Edwards; grandchildren, Amber (Luke) Lacina, Mark (Molly) Edwards, Daniel and his fiancé, Sally Ann Keyes, Matthew Edwards; great grandchildren, Ava, Konx, Winslow, Conner, and Olivia; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Orvis is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and daughter, Jane Edwards.

More News

Solveig C. Peterson

Orvis P. Rake

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

News

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports

News

As Line 3 nears completion, pipeline battles far from over

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 19-25

Health Updates

Minnesota reopens free testing sites across state as delta variant surges

News

Walz says if Malcolm’s job is at risk, so is the special legislative session

News

Splash pad opens to the public at church in Clarks Grove

News

5 things to do this week

News

Woman to oversee operations at 4 Albert Lea hotels

News

Hy-Vee offering flu shots with no appointments

News

NAMI Minnesota offers free online mental health classes

News

STARS Mentoring to benefit from Hy-Vee promotion

News

Funds available to update livestock operations

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge promises quick ruling on deadly force rule change

Cops, Courts & Fires

Reward up to $5 million offered for alleged major fentanyl dealer

News

ALHS class of 1948 reunion planned

News

Class of 1950 reunion slated

Health Updates

Five new COVID-19 hospitalizations reported over weekend in Freeborn County

Education

High school goes under lockdown; police take man into custody

Cops, Courts & Fires

Break-in and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Motorcyclist injured in crash north of Albert Lea

Health Updates

High demand for hospital beds in Minnesota, ICU beds at 95%

Cops, Courts & Fires

Speed kills: State tops 300 traffic deaths before Labor Day