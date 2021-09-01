Orvis P. Rake, 95, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away at the New Richland Care Center on Monday, August 30, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held at 11Am on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, IA, with Rev. Shane Koepke presiding. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Orvis was born on June 7, 1926 to Johnnie and Clara Rake in Rake, Iowa. He grew up Rake, Iowa and graduated from the local high school. After graduation, he attended Luther College and received his degree in education. In 1944, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served for two years. Upon his discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1946, Orvis went back to school to earn his Master’s in Education. Orvis taught in the greater Albert Lea area until he retired at the age of 55. Orvis was united in marriage to Betty Lou Bolstad on June 7, 1953 in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Orvis had many scholarly achievements over the years, but his greatest was the publication and use of a Driver’s Manual he wrote. This Driver’s Manual was used to teach Driver’s Education Classes in Iowa. Orvis was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church of Albert Lea, MN. His greatest passions in life were building and flying model airplanes, playing golf, and his family. Orvis’ children and grandchildren will forever remember him for his wacky gifts and practical jokes.

Orvis is survived by his son, David Rake; son-in-law, Doug Edwards; grandchildren, Amber (Luke) Lacina, Mark (Molly) Edwards, Daniel and his fiancé, Sally Ann Keyes, Matthew Edwards; great grandchildren, Ava, Konx, Winslow, Conner, and Olivia; and many other loving relatives and friends.

Orvis is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and daughter, Jane Edwards.