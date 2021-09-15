Organizations

expand
September 15, 2021

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

First Lutheran Church Women

First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m.  Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Bethany Hall with prelude music provided by Cindy Gandrud. Co-President Sheri Nicol welcomed everyone and together the group read the FLCW Purpose. Bonnie Trampel read a devotion titled “Outside Our Comfort Zone” from the book “Chicken Soup for the Soul for Women,” telling how women can make a difference, especially for those in need.

Diane Damerow, co-president, introduced the program speakers, Jenny Edwin, First Lutheran Church education director, and Sue Loch, education ministry team chairperson, who spoke on FUSION – Life + Faith – the new Wednesday night program. They explained that this change came about as a result of the Life game that was played by members before Covid; so it is congregation-driven. There is something for all church members. Students in grades K-6 will meet after school for snacks, recreation, arts and crafts, and Bible study. The family meal will be from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. with family worship following from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Confirmation students will meet from 6:30 to 7 p.m., with groups meeting after the service. The team is very excited as they begin this new approach. The group then sang the hymn “Onward Christian Soldiers.”

Business meeting: Nicol called the business meeting to order.

1. The secretary’s minutes from the May 12 meeting were approved as printed by a motion from Trampel and a second by Jane Loge. Motion carried.

2. Cindy Gandrud, treasurer, shared the second quarterly report. Ruth Noren made a motion to accept the report with a second by Pam Stern. Motion carried.

3. Gandrud reported that the library had been used as a storage area during the cleaning of the pastor/staff office area and is now ready for use.                                                               

Old business:  Nicol reported that 19 women attended the June Garden Tea Party, thanking everyone for donations to the Ecumenical Food Pantry. Seventeen women attended the tour of the Freeborn County Historical Museum in July.                                                                                            

New business:

1. A a past presidents’ lunch was slated for 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8 in the parlor followed by the general meeting at 1:15 p.m. in Bethany Hall. All FLCW past presidents were invited.                                                             

2. The Sept. 8 meeting was a chance to look over some of the scrapbooks/information from the past.

Following the business meeting, the hymn “Pass Me Not, O Gentle Savior” was sung while the offering was received, followed by the offering prayer given by Trampel.                               

Thank you’s were given to usher and greeter Trampel and to hostess chairperson Carol  Colstrup and her committee of JoAnn Palmer, Linda Hacker, and Mary Jane Pierson. The August drawing was won by Arlis Smith. Caring and Sharing reported there were five funerals in July — three were served at the church. The meeting closed with the Table Prayer and the Lord’s Prayer.

