expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Minnesota has a growing salty water problem that threatens its freshwater fish and other aquatic life. It takes only one teaspoon of salt to pollute five gallons of water. Once in the water, there is no easy way to remove it.

According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency press release, in southern Minnesota, the city of Albert Lea has too much chloride in its wastewater discharge to the Shell Rock River to meet the state water quality standard designed to protect aquatic life. Water softening is the likely source of chloride in the city’s wastewater. Softeners use chloride salts and the resulting brine goes down the drain to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. Like other facilities, it is not designed to remove chloride from the wastewater and the chloride is discharged to the river.

To gain time to study the problem and develop solutions, the city has applied for a variance in its wastewater discharge permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA). The application requires a public meeting, which the MPCA will host Sept. 21, starting at 5:30 p.m. via Webex. The MPCA will provide information about Albert Lea’s proposed permit and chloride variance, as well as state resources for addressing this issue. Those attending will have also an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. To access the meeting:

  • Go to the Minnesota Webex meeting webpage
  • Choose the “join from browser” option
  • When prompted, type in your name
  • Click the “join as a guest” button
  • If prompted for the meeting number (access code), type in 146 787 5353
  • If prompted for the password, type in QDgHyJ7N4A5

The draft permit for Albert Lea’s wastewater discharge is open for public comment through Oct. 4. It is available for review on the MPCA’s Public Notice webpage (scroll to Aug. 2). All municipal wastewater facilities must abide by the federal Clean Water Act, designed to protect water resources in the United States. In Minnesota, the MPCA is responsible for implementing this federal law, as well as corresponding state laws, by issuing permits that set conditions and limit pollutants for wastewater discharges to lakes, streams and other resources.

More News

Tigers come up just short against Rockets

Numerous first-place finishes give Tigers 87-66 win over Titans at home

Triston McKenzie, Indians take 1st game; Twins gain DH split

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

News

5 things to do this week

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

News

First Civic Music concert approaching

Education

Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

News

Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward

Health Updates

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

News

DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Solar lights taken and other reports

News

Groundwork laid for new sculpture walk in Albert Lea

News

George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with ax

Health Updates

36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gun reported stolen and other reports

News

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

Education

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

News

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11

News

Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’

News

Beloved former coach, teacher leaves legacy

News

Tow company offers to wave Old Glory for vets, events

Construction Updates

Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway