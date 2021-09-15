expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

By Associated Press

Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

ST. PAUL — A Minnesota judge has rejected a request by concerned parents to force a statewide mask mandate in all schools.

Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan said the court was “gravely concerned” about the risks of COVID-19 for Minnesota children, but said in his ruling late Tuesday that the court lacks the legal authority to order Gov. Tim Walz to issue the directive that the parents sought.

The longshot legal challenge was unique in that it sought to force the governor to declare a peacetime state of emergency and follow it with a mandate, Minnesota Public Radio reported. In other states, governors who’ve tried to prevent school districts from requiring mask use have been blocked by courts.

Each Minnesota school district is implementing its own policy. Some require masks for all grades or among the age groups where vaccination isn’t yet authorized, but others have made face coverings optional.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Parents Advocating for Safe Schools, said the case might not be over.

“We knew this would be a difficult case, especially at the trial court level, but it’s an extremely important one,” attorney Marshall Tanick said. “And we are examining a number of alternatives, including the possibility of an accelerated or expedited appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court due to the urgency of this matter.”

More News

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

Ex-cop’s murder conviction reversed in 911 caller’s death

ABSENTEE NOTICE

PUBLIC AUCTION

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Education

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s murder conviction reversed in 911 caller’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Copper stolen from wind site and other reports

News

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

News

5 things to do this week

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

Education

Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

News

First Civic Music concert approaching

News

Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward

Health Updates

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

News

DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Solar lights taken and other reports

News

Groundwork laid for new sculpture walk in Albert Lea

News

George Floyd fund has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation for threatening woman with ax

Health Updates

36 new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gun reported stolen and other reports

News

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

Education

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

News

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11

News

Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’