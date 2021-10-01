Mayo to give day of gratitude for staff the day after Thanksgiving

Health system will close most of its outpatient practices and suspend scheduled surgeries for the day

To recognize the dedication and hard work of its staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic will close most of its U.S. outpatient practices and suspend scheduled surgeries on Nov. 26 to offer staff a day of thanks for all the hard work they’ve done in support of patients during the pandemic.

Mayo President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia said in a statement Wednesday he recognizes the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an emotional and physical toll on staff.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly and is intended to thank our staff and give them time to recharge themselves so they can continue to deliver the best possible patient care,” he said.

Patients who have previously scheduled appointments in areas that will close on Nov. 26 will be contacted in the coming weeks to reschedule those appointments.

This includes all Mayo Clinic Health System locations as well.