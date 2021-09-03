expand
September 5, 2021

Mary Louise Groth

By Submitted

Published 3:03 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

Mary Louise Groth, age 84, of Ellendale, MN passed away on September 2, 2021.

Mary was born on June 27, 1937 in Owatonna, MN. She graduated from Ellendale-Geneva High School in 1955 and attended Winona State college for a year. She married Paul Groth on December 16, 1956.

Mary and Paul bought Groth Furniture from Alice Groth in 1967 and continued to run it for over 40 years, until 2007. Mary was extremely good at helping her customers with styles and colors. She was Business Woman of the Year in her career. Mary was part of the Ellendale Commercial Club and also very active at Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, MN where she was a lifelong member. She was in the Altar Guild, church council, tones group, and director of the Jr. Choir for many years. Mary enjoyed cooking and baking and was always inviting someone over for cards and a meal. Mary was very proud of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will all miss her and the love she brought with her goodies.

Mary is survived by her husband, Paul Groth; children, Scott (Joni), Chuck (Jean); brother, Harold (Bernice) Bartsch; sister, Jean Ahlstrom, Darlene Bartsch; grandchildren, Allison (Chad) Muilenburg, Ben, Abe, Laura (Tyler) Chester; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Magdeline (Larson) Bartsch; brothers, Don and Cliff; sister Margaret, mother and father-in-law, Oscar and Alice Groth; sisters-in-law, Mavis Bartsch, Nancy Groth; and brothers-in-law Raymond Ahlstrom, Dale Groth, and Ray Groth.

Visitation 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service, 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with visitation one hour prior at Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, MN. Burial at Geneva Cemetery.

