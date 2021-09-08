expand
September 7, 2021

Marriage licenses: August 2021

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in August 2021:

Eh Gay Soe and Moo Thaw, both of 205 E. Seventh St. in Albert Lea

Travis Jon Holst and Kayla Irene Kafka, both of 711 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea

Philip Jordan Olson and Kirby Lynn Wunder, both of 2518 S. Shore Drive in Albert Lea

Zachary Thomas Dunbar of 440 E. Grand Ave. Apt. 201 in Des Moines Iowa, and Natalie Marie Shimp of 350 E. Locust St. Apt. 306 in Des Moines

Grant Thomas Ver Hey of 4403 Sweet Place in Charleston, South Carolina, and Kristine Louise Kelly of 302 Second Ave. NE in Clarks Grove

Dillon Jon Madson and Jennaca Lenora Haines, both of 80446 320th St. in Ellendale

Dontay Devon Redmond and Whitney Shanel Crum, both of 1820 37th St. NW Apt. D in Rochester

Destiny Renee Bishop and Dalton Joshua Vonhagen, both of 110 Second St. SW in Glenville

Blut Doh Htoo of 2390 Hawaii Ave. SW in Huron, South Dakota, and Paw Set Sher of 440 Second Ave. SW in Glenville

Justis Allen Yost and Romy Ann Wilder, both of 251 Fifth St. SE in Glenville

Rocio A. De Alba and Melvan Durell Beamer, both of 303 S. Central Ave. Box 293 in Geneva

Jerry Ross Johnson and Kathrine Mae Radke, both of 211 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea

Jeff Allen Anderson and Amy Nicole Larson, both of 611 E. Sixth St. in Albert Lea

Jacob Steven Segura and Jennifer Marie Stuer, both of 1801 Frank Hall Drive in Albert Lea

John Alan Flategraff and Tamara Lynn Vidmar, both of 1009 Plainview Lane in Albert Lea

Casey Steven Schumaker of 602 W. Park Ave. in Albert Lea and Abby Kay Leach of 310 Willamor Road in Albert Lea

Bryce Edward Schreiber and Haley Jo Bachtle, both of 102 N. Eighth Ave. in Albert Lea

Jay Dylan Anderson and Cassandra Elizabeth Felten, both of 429 St. Peter Ave. in Albert Lea

Ian Montgomery Davis and Heather Jean Anderson, both of 619 W. Clark St. in Albert Lea

Brody Allen Page and Jodi Lynn  Hestness, both of 20355 860th Ave. in Albert Lea

Beet Khoe and Eh Klu Moo, both of 600 E. Hawthorne St. in Albert Lea

