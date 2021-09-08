Marriage licenses: August 2021
Marriage licenses were issued by the Freeborn County Recorder’s Office to the following people in August 2021:
Eh Gay Soe and Moo Thaw, both of 205 E. Seventh St. in Albert Lea
Travis Jon Holst and Kayla Irene Kafka, both of 711 Bridge Ave. in Albert Lea
Philip Jordan Olson and Kirby Lynn Wunder, both of 2518 S. Shore Drive in Albert Lea
Zachary Thomas Dunbar of 440 E. Grand Ave. Apt. 201 in Des Moines Iowa, and Natalie Marie Shimp of 350 E. Locust St. Apt. 306 in Des Moines
Grant Thomas Ver Hey of 4403 Sweet Place in Charleston, South Carolina, and Kristine Louise Kelly of 302 Second Ave. NE in Clarks Grove
Dillon Jon Madson and Jennaca Lenora Haines, both of 80446 320th St. in Ellendale
Dontay Devon Redmond and Whitney Shanel Crum, both of 1820 37th St. NW Apt. D in Rochester
Destiny Renee Bishop and Dalton Joshua Vonhagen, both of 110 Second St. SW in Glenville
Blut Doh Htoo of 2390 Hawaii Ave. SW in Huron, South Dakota, and Paw Set Sher of 440 Second Ave. SW in Glenville
Justis Allen Yost and Romy Ann Wilder, both of 251 Fifth St. SE in Glenville
Rocio A. De Alba and Melvan Durell Beamer, both of 303 S. Central Ave. Box 293 in Geneva
Jerry Ross Johnson and Kathrine Mae Radke, both of 211 E. Richway Drive in Albert Lea
Jeff Allen Anderson and Amy Nicole Larson, both of 611 E. Sixth St. in Albert Lea
Jacob Steven Segura and Jennifer Marie Stuer, both of 1801 Frank Hall Drive in Albert Lea
John Alan Flategraff and Tamara Lynn Vidmar, both of 1009 Plainview Lane in Albert Lea
Casey Steven Schumaker of 602 W. Park Ave. in Albert Lea and Abby Kay Leach of 310 Willamor Road in Albert Lea
Bryce Edward Schreiber and Haley Jo Bachtle, both of 102 N. Eighth Ave. in Albert Lea
Jay Dylan Anderson and Cassandra Elizabeth Felten, both of 429 St. Peter Ave. in Albert Lea
Ian Montgomery Davis and Heather Jean Anderson, both of 619 W. Clark St. in Albert Lea
Brody Allen Page and Jodi Lynn Hestness, both of 20355 860th Ave. in Albert Lea
Beet Khoe and Eh Klu Moo, both of 600 E. Hawthorne St. in Albert Lea