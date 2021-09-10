expand
September 10, 2021

Mark Dennis Oakland

By Submitted

Published 11:31 am Friday, September 10, 2021

Mark Dennis Oakland, age 46, of Albert Lea passed away on September 5, 2021.

Mark graduated high school from Albert Lea High School in 1994. His senior year in high school, Mark enrolled in the Army National guard. He was a member for six years. He graduated Alexandria Technical College in 1996, with a degree in law enforcement.

Mark starting working at a young age doing a shopper route. From there he worked at Hy-Vee in Albert Lea. He had various jobs after college before working at Freeborn County Jail. He then worked as a deputy sheriff in Mower County and LeRoy. His most recent job was a dump truck driver for Falkstone in Northwood, Iowa.

Mark had a strong work ethic but even stronger family values. Nothing meant more to him then his family. There isn’t anything he wouldn’t do for those he loved.

Mark’s hobbies included woodworking, playing games on his phone, tinkering with computers, movie nights with his family, fishing, camping and having fires in the backyard with his kids.

Mark had a love for all animals and was known to rescue a few.

Mark loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved teaching his kids new things. He always had a practical joke and was full of stories such as his “famous Georgia Watermelon” story.

Mark will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mark is survived by his wife Joann; their children Calob, Chloe, Chaz, Courtney, Mason and Haley; his parents Dennis and Diana Oakland; sister Roxanne (Jayson) Ruble; mother in law Maggie Judd; sister in laws Teresa Judd (Javier), Ruth Judd (Miguel), brother in laws David Judd and John (Stacy)Judd; and Many nieces and nephews.

Mark is preceded in death by Maternal grandparents Carol and Lynn Jr Persinger; paternal grandparents Carol and Lawrence Oakland; father in law Duane Judd.

Visitation 6:00 PM -8:00 PM, Friday, September 17, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. Memorial Service 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN.

