expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2021

Man flown to Rochester with injuries; 1 arrested for assault

By Staff Reports

Published 4:44 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

A 38-year-old man was arrested Sunday night on assault charges after a reported incident in which a man was wounded in rural Glenville. 

According to a news release, the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and South Central Drug Investigation Unit responded to 11859 800th Ave. at 8:32 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that someone was in the process of stealing a truck. 

When deputies arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with wounds in his upper back sitting on the ground next to the vehicle. He was flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. 

Deputies arrested James Joseph Vinton, 38, on charges of first- and second-degree assault, and he was taken to the Freeborn County jail. A rifle was taken as evidence. 

The case remains under active investigation, and Vinton will likely be formally charged in Freeborn County District Court on Tuesday. 

The release stated the Glenville Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted. 

 

More News

Freeborn County experiencing 911 technical issues

Man flown to Rochester with injuries; 1 arrested for assault

Pandemic shows value of remote work for disabled employees

Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue

Cops, Courts & Fires

Freeborn County experiencing 911 technical issues

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man flown to Rochester with injuries; 1 arrested for assault

Business

Pandemic shows value of remote work for disabled employees

News

Buyer emerges for Minnesota’s never-used backup morgue

Alden-Conger Knights

Gallery: Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons hosts United South Central in Saturday afternoon game

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

News

Walz proposes drought relief for farmers

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners to kick off Monday

News

Restoring the landmark Itasca Rock Garden

Construction Updates

Construction update: The latest on area road projects

Albert Lea Tigers

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

News

4th year of dredging complete; district looks to secure funds for rest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Arts & Culture

Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Meeting students where they’re at

Faith

Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

News

Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Online academy offers opportunities

Education

High school Standout Students

Education

Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

News

Visiting the sunflower fields

News

St. John’s wins Homecoming window decorating contest

Health Updates

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County