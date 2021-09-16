expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

By Associated Press

Published 4:12 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another in connection with the fatal shootings of four people found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

Darren Lee McWright, 56, from St. Paul, Minnesota, who also uses the alias last name of Osborne, was arrested on a warrant from Dunn County and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail, according to Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

A warrant is out for the other suspect, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, who is believed to be in the Twin Cities area and is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Family members say the four victims — two men and two women — were together at a bar Saturday night in St. Paul. A farmer discovered their bodies Sunday in his Dunn County cornfield, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) to the east. All four had suffered gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Bygd has said investigators believe the victims “were randomly brought to” the area and that someone intentionally drove the SUV off the road and into the tall corn in the Town of Sheridan. He said the victims have no known connection to Dunn County.

The victims are Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; her longtime friend, Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, of St. Paul; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26, of St. Paul; and Sturm’s boyfriend, Loyace Foreman III, 35, of St. Paul.

Pettus had been working at Shamrocks bar and restaurant in St. Paul, where his sister had also been a longtime server, his brother, Zake Pettus said.

The FBI Minneapolis field office is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation, an FBI spokesman said.

More News

4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

Diane C. Evenson

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

News

Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen’s civil rights

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre and Music announce upcoming fall productions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after alleged break-in, another for warrant and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Second suspect charged in June 5 murder

News

Telling their mom’s Alzheimer’s story

Education

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s murder conviction reversed in 911 caller’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Copper stolen from wind site and other reports

News

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

News

5 things to do this week

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

News

First Civic Music concert approaching

Education

Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

News

Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward

Health Updates

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

News

DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment

Cops, Courts & Fires

Solar lights taken and other reports

News

Groundwork laid for new sculpture walk in Albert Lea