September 2, 2021

Man arrested for fleeing, drug possession and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:48 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

Police arrested Juan Antonio Vazquez Cruz, 32, for fleeing on foot, fifth-degree possession and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at 215 W. Front St. 

 

1 arrested for counterfeit money

Police arrested Melissa Sue Rack, 40, for possession of counterfeit money after receiving a report of a female with a $100 counterfeit bill at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday at 703 E. Main St. 

 

Juveniles cited at high school

A juvenile was cited for assault and disorderly conduct at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

A juvenile was cited for possession of a vape device at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday at 119 S. St. Mary Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Todd Alan Rietveld, 61, on a Mower County warrant at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of North Broadway and East Fountain Street.

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report at 9:49 p.m. Wednesday of a U-Haul that hit a bump post and two gas pumps and then left the scene at 1210 E. Main St. 

