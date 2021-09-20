expand
September 20, 2021

Man arrested for burglary, possession and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:46 am Monday, September 20, 2021

Police arrested Bobby Jo Rhodes, 30, for third-degree burglary and fifth-degree possession at 11:02 a.m. Friday at 906 W. Front St. 

 

Juvenile cited for vape device

A juvenile was cited for possession of a vape device at 2:17 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report at 1:59 p.m. Friday of a school bus stop arm violation that occurred two days prior at about 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Road and Crescent Drive. 

 

1 arrested for shoplifting

Police arrested Shwe Thaung, 26, for shoplifting at 3:23 p.m. Friday at 1721 W. Main St. 

 

1 cited for disorderly conduct

Police cited Christina Marie Jepson, 33, for disorderly conduct at 11:02 p.m. Friday at 2222 E. Main St. 

 

4 arrested on warrants

Police arrested MIchael Tyler Conn, 23, on Hennepin and Mower County warrants at 6:54 p.m. Saturday at 1225 Madison Ave. 

Police arrested Michael Ryan Piechowski, 46, on a warrant at 9:52 p.m. Saturday at 2919 Campus Drive. 

Police arrested Carl Mikkel Shayne Sundberg, 31, on a local warrant at 9:56 p.m. Saturday at 319 Court St. 

Police arrested Jamey Wayne Anderson, 48, on a local warrant at 10:44 p.m. Saturday at 807 E. Ninth St. 

 

Vehicles reported damaged

Police received a report at 3:26 a.m. Sunday of damage to two vehicles at 603 Fountain St. 

 

Bike stolen

A blue Mongoose bike was reported stolen at 1:17 p.m. Sunday at 801 S. Newton Ave. The theft occurred overnight. 

 

Fire reported in combine

A fire was reported in a combine on Plaza Street west of the Albert Lea airport at 3:51 p.m. Sunday. The fire was extinguished.

 

1 cited for DWI

Police cited Casey Lee Staloch, 41, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10 p.m. Friday at 30813 Minnesota Highway 13 in Hartland.

 

Hit-and-run reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 1:30 p.m. of damage to a fence and fence posts at 706 19th St. at the corner with Margaretha Avenue.

 

Window shot 

Deputies received a report at 9:38 a.m. Saturday of several BB holes in windows at 714 Main St. in Emmons. 

 

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported missing from a vehicle at 12:14 p.m. Sunday at 16748 810th Ave., Glenville. 

 

Window smashed out, items taken

A window was reported smashed out of a vehicle at 2:09 p.m. Sunday on Stateline Road near State Line Lake in Emmons. Numerous hunting items were reported stolen.

 

