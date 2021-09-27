expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2021

Man arrested after chase and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:07 am Monday, September 27, 2021

Police arrested Eddy De Los Santos, 52, for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation after a chase at 1:35 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and James Avenue. 

 

Gas drive-offs reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 2:44 a.m. Saturday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

A gas drive-off was reported at 6:14 a.m. Saturday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

 

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a recreational vehicle at 11:11 a.m. Sunday at 1441 Margaretha Ave. 

 

Batteries, gator stolen

Four tractor batteries and a gator were reported stolen at 9:11 a.m. Saturday at 83970 130th St., Glenville. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:19 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Main Street and Sibley Avenue. 

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday at 805 E. Main St. 

 

License plate stolen

A back license plate was reported stolen off a 2019 Chevy Silverado at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 2510 Bridge Ave. 

 

Possible vandalism reported

Police received a report of possible vandalism at 5:56 p.m. Sunday at 920 Fountain St.

 

Gun threat reported

Police received a report at 1:44 a.m. Sunday of a male who had threatened someone with a gun near the intersection of East Sixth Street and St. John Avenue.

 

Assault reported

Police received a report at 1:36 a.m. Friday of an assault at 2214 E. Main St.   

More News

Vicki Jo Blake

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Brooke Nicole Woitas Gulbrandson

JOB 2102

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested after chase and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in separate crashes in Freeborn County

News

Walz proposes drought relief for farmers

News

New group for those with memory concerns and their care partners to kick off Monday

News

Restoring the landmark Itasca Rock Garden

Construction Updates

Construction update: The latest on area road projects

Albert Lea Tigers

Offense struggles as KoMets beat Tigers on Homecoming

News

4th year of dredging complete; district looks to secure funds for rest

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Sept. 1-6, 2021

Arts & Culture

Big Island Rendezvous print now available

Education

Hawthorne Star Class: Meeting students where they’re at

Faith

Woman attends National Council of Catholic Women convention

News

Eagles Auxiliary scholarship given

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Online academy offers opportunities

Education

High school Standout Students

Education

Albert Lea Homecoming king and queen crowned

News

Visiting the sunflower fields

News

St. John’s wins Homecoming window decorating contest

Health Updates

2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows shot out of vehicle and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to appeal conviction, sentence in Floyd’s death

Health Updates

CDC endorses COVID booster for millions of older Americans

Health Updates

Active COVID-19 cases inch up slightly in county

Cops, Courts & Fires

College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case