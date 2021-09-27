Man arrested after chase and other reports

Police arrested Eddy De Los Santos, 52, for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation after a chase at 1:35 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Fifth Street and James Avenue.

Gas drive-offs reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 2:44 a.m. Saturday at 23087 Minnesota Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

A gas drive-off was reported at 6:14 a.m. Saturday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a recreational vehicle at 11:11 a.m. Sunday at 1441 Margaretha Ave.

Batteries, gator stolen

Four tractor batteries and a gator were reported stolen at 9:11 a.m. Saturday at 83970 130th St., Glenville.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 12:19 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Main Street and Sibley Avenue.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:49 p.m. Saturday at 805 E. Main St.

License plate stolen

A back license plate was reported stolen off a 2019 Chevy Silverado at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Possible vandalism reported

Police received a report of possible vandalism at 5:56 p.m. Sunday at 920 Fountain St.

Gun threat reported

Police received a report at 1:44 a.m. Sunday of a male who had threatened someone with a gun near the intersection of East Sixth Street and St. John Avenue.

Assault reported

Police received a report at 1:36 a.m. Friday of an assault at 2214 E. Main St.