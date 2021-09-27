expand
September 27, 2021

Lowell D. Thompson

Published 6:49 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

Lowell was born July 13, 1938 to Sidney Larson and Eleanor Thompson in Albert Lea, MN, and adopted by his grandparents, Oscar and Emma (Jorgenson) Thompson. Lowell graduated from Albert Lea High School, the class of 1956. On July 27,1957 he married Connie Stauch and to this union three children were born, Lynda, Mark and Mitchell, she preceded him in death. Lowell sold automotive parts and accessories for over 30 years. He was active musically over 50 years as a drummer and singer with area bands, including the Blue Banners, Shades of Green and the Rhythm Section. Lowell married Janice Zebro June 1, 2001. The couple enjoyed traveling together. He loved being with his children and grandchildren, watching their school and sporting events. He was an avid sports fan, especially the MN Twins. Lowell was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, and also a member of the Choir.

Lowell is survived by his wife Janice Thompson of Wells; his children: Lynda (husband Rick) Emery of Mound, MN, Mark (wife Deb) Thompson of Hudson, WI, and Mitchell Thompson (wife Lisa Goddard) of Minneapolis, MN; Janice’s children: Robert (Rachael) Zebro of Red Wing, MN, Daniel (Dena) Zebro of Woodbury, MN, Matt (Shannon) Zebro of Wells, MN, Julie (David) Halverson of State Center, IA; grandchildren: Nicholas (Tabitha) Emery; Jacob and Morgan Zebro; Alexandra, Isabella and Charles Zebro; Sam, Lauren, Macy and Maya Zebro; Hailee (Jordan) Bentley, Joe and Payton Halverson; 4 great-grandchildren: Blair and Vivian Emery; Sutton and Piper Bentley; Lowell’s siblings: Steven Kohorst of Kossuth, MN, Sally Kohorst of Phoenix, AZ; Lowell’s sister-in-law: Judy Eckhoff of Albert Lea; brother-in-law: Kenneth (Glori) Stauch of Ft. Lauderdale, and sister-in-law: Trixie Stauch of Sweet Springs, MO; Janice’s siblings: Alvin (Bonnie) Stenzel of Albert Lea, MN, Fr. Eugene Stenzel of Wells, MN, sister-in-law: Mary Stenzel of Wells, Myron (Kathy) Stenzel of Wells, MN, and Thomas (Linda) Stenzel of Rochester, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife Connie; brother Raymond “Bud” (Lillian) Thompson; 2 sisters: Nancy Witt and Trudy Buscho; and brothers-in-law: James Stauch (Ellie), Gerd Eckhoff, Duane Stenzel, and Gerald “Nick” Stauch.

