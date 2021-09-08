expand
September 7, 2021

Local Mary Kay sales director earns vehicle for business achievements

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Mary Kay independent sales director Lori Arnold of New Richland has earned the use of a new Chevy Equinox crossover as a result of her outstanding achievements in her Mary Kay business.

Arnold took delivery of the new Chevy Equinox crossover, her eighth Mary Kay career car, at Wuerflein Chevrolet Buick in Albert Lea, according to a press release. Mary Kay independent sales force members earn the use of a career car by meeting and exceeding goals set within their Mary Kay businesses.

Arnold began her Mary Kay business as an independent beauty consultant in 1994 and as a direct result of her accomplishments, became an independent sales director in 2000.  As an independent sales director, she chooses to provide education, leadership and motivation to other Mary Kay independent beauty consultants and offers her customers Mary Kay products.

“It is very rewarding to earn a career car from the work me and my team of beauty consultants do,” Arnold said. “I am so proud to represent them as well as an awesome company and product.”

The Career Car Program includes the Chevy Equinox, Chevy Traverse, Chevy Camaro, Chevy Colorado, Chevy Malibu and the iconic pink Cadillac, a signature color to the Mary Kay Career Car Program.

Since the Mary Kay Career Car Program’s inception in 1969, more than 171,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified to earn the use of a Mary Kay career car. Currently there are more than 3,700 Mary Kay career cars are on the road nationwide.

