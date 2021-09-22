expand
September 22, 2021

Jeff Laskowske

Local EMT recognized for 20 years of service

By Submitted

Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Jeff Laskowske, deputy chief of Albert Lea Fire Rescue, was recently recognized by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians for achieving 20 consecutive years of National EMS Certification.  This distinction is an honor held by few EMS professionals, according to a press release.

To maintain his status as a nationally registered EMT, Laskowske completed, on a biennial basis, the most comprehensive recertification program for EMS professionals in America.

By maintaining his National EMS Certification and completing regular continuing education courses, Laskowske has demonstrated his commitment to providing exceptional prehospital emergency medical care, the release stated.

The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians serves as the National EMS Certification organization by providing a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers and by maintaining a registry of certification status.

