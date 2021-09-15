expand
September 15, 2021

LLC

By Submitted

Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Minnesota
Secretary Of State
Minnesota Limited
Liability Company/
Articles Of Organization
Minnesota Statutes,
Chapter 322c

The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

Article 1 – Name of Limited Liability Company
430 Columbus Ave LLC

Article 2 – Registered Office Address and Agent(s), If Any At That Office
7221 Humboldt Ave South Richfield MN 55423 USA

Article 3 – Duration
Perpetual

Article 4 – Organizers
Jeffrey Groth
430 Columbus Ave Albert Lea Minnesota
USA

By typing my name, I, the undersigned. Certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.

SIGNED BY: Jeffrey Groth

MAILING ADDRESS:
None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL
NOTICES:
groth2104@yahoo.com

Albert Lea Tribune:
September 11 and 15, 2021
LLC

