Letter: Thank you for support of the STARS Mentoring Program

STARS Mentoring Program is running strong in Freeborn and eastern Faribault counties. For those of you who are unfamiliar with our program, it is a nonprofit adult volunteer mentoring program for children ages 7 to 17 who are in need of guidance or support. Success Through Adults Reaching Students (STARS) builds relationships that are as meaningful for the mentor as they are for the young person.

Here are just a few things I would like to highlight:

Our office location has moved from Semcac Community Service to The Vitality Center, 314 S. Broadway. I would like to thank Semcac for charitably donating office space to STARS for the past eight years. It was very kind and benevolent of Semcac to have me in their office space for that many years. I appreciate all of the contacts and friends I met during that time I was located in that building space. The Vitality Center has welcomed STARS kindly into our new office space as well.

Next, I would like to thank REG for their generous donation of providing our mentors and mentees a great meal catered by Nel’s Diner at our annual picnic we held last Monday at Pioneer Park. Monica Nelson was wonderful at providing grilled hot dogs and hamburgers along with chips to everyone there. And, REG sponsored the meal in full! We appreciate your community support.

Also, this month STARS is a recipient of donations made from the sale of the reusable “My Heart” Bags from our local HyVee store, 2708 Bridge Avenue. STARS Mentoring will receive a $1 donation for every $2.50 reusable bag purchase at this location in September. So, shop, buy a reusable bag and feel good about donating to a worthy youth program.

We welcome those interested in becoming a mentor to children, and I would be happy to visit with anyone fascinated to learn more about mentoring. Also, families who are interested in having their child involved in the program, feel free to contact me to talk. Phone: 507-383-5272, email: starsforkids@yahoo.com, or www.starsforkids.org or Stars for Kids on Facebook.

Thank you to all our current mentors who are still meeting with their mentees and continue to mentor throughout COVID-19! You are very valuable to your mentees and appreciation is bigheartedly given for all of your care and support!

Mary Jo Volkman

Albert Lea