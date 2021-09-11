expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2021

Letter: Never forget: 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001, the day that shook America

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

American Airlines Flight 11 struck World Trade Center North, and United Airlines Flight 175 struck World Trade Center South.

American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon. The United Airlines Flight 93, passengers who fought their hijackers, crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The death toll for the 9/11 attacks stands at 2,977 people, though between 3,000 and 4,000 have died from illnesses related to toxic deaths and debris from the attacks.

None of us will ever forget that horrible day. My friend, a pilot, was flying on his way to New York City. His wife and two daughters were with my husband and me in Michigan. My son called from Kentucky and gave us the news. I cried and prayed for protection not believing our pilots would ever fly into a building. My friend called the company for which her husband was flying. The company replied that all flights were returning to airports they came from.

In New York, people began rushing toward the Brooklyn Bridge, the shortest route out of Manhattan. In the chaos of 9/11, Mayor Rudolph Guiliani praised New Yorkers, the medical workers and all people working together from all over the United States.

In keeping our country together, President Bush said from the Oval Office the night of the attacks: “Terrorists attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundations of America.”

Lady Bush, first lady, told a handful of journalists, “Our hearts and prayers go out to all the victims of this act of terrorism; all of our prayers are with everyone there.”

Around the world, stunned leaders voiced outrage, demanded justice and offered sympathy to a shaken nation.

By God’s grace we shall overcome the worst thing to happen on America’s soil in my lifetime. Returning home that day we saw people on the bridges with American flags and signs with God Bless America.

With gratitude and appreciation, veterans and police, rescue workers, firefighters and civilians, thank you for your sacrifices that make America what it is today — proud and free. A day to remember that we were all together.

Mavis Jacobs Hanson

Albert Lea

More News

Albert Lea struggles offensively, falls to Stewartville 56-0

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

James W. Gustafson, Jr.

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

Education

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

News

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11

News

Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’

News

Beloved former coach, teacher leaves legacy

News

Tow company offers to wave Old Glory for vets, events

Construction Updates

Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway

Education

Star Class: Can do students

News

St. Croix Hospice presents to Kiwanis

Education

Administrator’s Corner: High school offers many opportunities

News

Farmers market gives basket

News

Duplicate bridge results

Health Updates

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 696 in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burning down a barn

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools to begin universal masking starting Monday

Education

Back to school in the area

Health Updates

Person in their 40s dies from COVID-19 in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Education

Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases

Education

Albert Lea school board mulls district-wide mask mandate

Health Updates

Active cases in Freeborn County continue increasing

Health Updates

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans