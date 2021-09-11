expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2021

Letter: Local Democrat picnic this week

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

September may be the most beautiful month of the year.  The days are mostly sunny, the evenings are cool, the leaves are just beginning to turn color, the bugs are mostly gone and we can relax as winter is still far enough off. 

It is the perfect time for a picnic! And we Democrats need to get together to celebrate. We know our country is now headed in the right direction.     

So come join us! You like to eat? You have a special dish you like to share? Come join us. You like to mix with like-minded people to discuss policy and issues? Come join us. 

The picnic starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pioneer Park in Albert Lea. Hot dogs and beverages will be provided. You can bring a dish to pass if you wish, and a freewill donation is appreciated to cover costs.  Masks will be provided for anyone who forgets theirs.     

Any questions, call 377-2853 and someone will get back to you.

Mary Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea

More News

Albert Lea struggles offensively, falls to Stewartville 56-0

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

James W. Gustafson, Jr.

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Albert Lea honors lives lost on 9/11 in parade

Education

Albert Lea teachers recall watching 9/11 unfold from the classroom

News

Former Tribune photographer shares her experiences of New York on 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea firefighters, law enforcement reflect on where they were on 9/11

News

Surviving 9/11 attacks was ‘just the first piece of the journey’

News

Beloved former coach, teacher leaves legacy

News

Tow company offers to wave Old Glory for vets, events

Construction Updates

Some construction projects are wrapping up, many are still underway

Education

Star Class: Can do students

News

St. Croix Hospice presents to Kiwanis

Education

Administrator’s Corner: High school offers many opportunities

News

Farmers market gives basket

News

Duplicate bridge results

Health Updates

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 696 in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burning down a barn

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

Education

Albert Lea Area Schools to begin universal masking starting Monday

Education

Back to school in the area

Health Updates

Person in their 40s dies from COVID-19 in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Education

Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases

Education

Albert Lea school board mulls district-wide mask mandate

Health Updates

Active cases in Freeborn County continue increasing

Health Updates

Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans