Letter: Biden’s folly

For the first time in my life, I am embarrassed to be an American! That is the most humiliating statement I have ever made. The withdrawal of Americans from Afghanistan was a catastrophic blunder beyond belief that should mortify and infuriate every American. Yes, it was time to leave, but a couple of 14-year-old Girl Scouts could have devised a better exit plan.

Consider Biden’s mistakes.

Had no real exit plan.

Allowed the Taliban to dictate the terms of exit.

Did not consult our allies.

Closed Bagram Air Force Base and withdrew our military before civilians.

Abandoned $60 billion to $80 billion of military equipment. This act will haunt us years to come.

Abandoned American and allied citizens behind enemy lines.

Allowed thousands unvetted Afghans into this country. How many are Muslim Jihadists?

Provided the Taliban with names of American citizens and Afghan supporters.

Allowed the Taliban to control the gates to the airport.

Thirteen American soldiers and ninety Afghans died.

IS negotiating with the Taliban terrorists giving them international political standing.

Will be providing humanitarian aid, which the Taliban will control.

How many more stupid mistakes will he make?

Our allies no longer trust America and our enemies are laughing. Our ability to lead the free world has been seriously damaged and radical Islam is growing in stature.

Biden should be impeached for his role in this disaster. But we must go further! The president and his advisers, military and civilian, who devised and implemented this plan should be charged with treason.

Why treason? These pompous fools aided and abetted the enemy in a time of war and in their haste to leave, left American citizens behind to be or held for ransom, tortured or killed. I realize it is unlikely anyone will be held responsible, but the free world will pay dearly for this senile fool’s folly.

The Afghan Taliban had a unique advantage — when things got too hot they would simply slip into Pakistan where our troops were forbidden to follow. We provide billions in foreign aid to Pakistan and the Pakistanis used those funds to shelter to our enemies. Does anyone see the hypocrisy of our foreign diplomacy? Any country that provides shelter or aid to terrorists should not receive any foreign aid.

Our deluded president was lying when he declared the war was over. The western world has been at war with Islam for over 1,400 years. The carnage over the past 60 years is simply the escalation of this war. When Islam sees a weak Western world it attacks.

This is a war of cultures! Islam is winning on every front! The only thing they respect is overwhelming strength. They use women and children as human shields and select their targets to create as much bloody mayhem and terror as possible. They then blend in and hide within the general Muslim population knowing full well the western worlds abhorrence with civilian casualties.

The world under Biden’s leadership is far less safe.

Don Sorensen

Albert Lea