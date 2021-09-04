expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2021

Letter: Biden restored much in 1st months in office

By Submitted

Published 8:30 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

In just a little over seven months, President Joe Biden has used his wisdom and power to restore America democracy, end authoritarian corruption at every cabinet level of government, got the American Rescue Plan passed and signed, restored trust with our NATO allies, aggressively acted on educating and planning major steps to address the destruction caused by climate change, appointing former Secretary of State John Kerry to be the United States Special Presidential Envoy to climate, rejoining the Paris climate accord, ending the longest American war thus finally bringing our troops home from Afghanistan plus we now can spend future trillions of dollars on our domestic economy instead of a foreign war, negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure plan, and practically every day he has been signing executive actions overturning the destructive policies of Trump.

From the beginning, Trump was given the science-based plan to protect Americans from the spread of COVID.  Trump rejected the science calling COVID a hoax, thus causing the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. 

In Freeborn County, the local GOP leadership continues to reject the science about COVID telling us all  masks do not work, distancing is not necessary and the COVID vaccine should be avoided. The GOP needs to get on board with stopping the spread of COVID as their leadership actions are causing dangerous chaos, suffering and death.

In Freeborn County the local GOP leadership continues to preach the denial of climate change again showing us all in plain sight the local GOP cannot lead or govern when it comes to protecting the future of the planet for our children and grandchildren.

Thank you President Joe Biden for bringing back integrity, honesty, intellect, critical thinking, morality and just plain common sense to the office of the president of the United States of America.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea

More News

BOARD MEETING

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

PUBLIC HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Construction Updates

Hammer Road intersection to close Tuesday for 7 weeks

News

Pandemic causes change of plans for duo, leads them to Lansing Corners

News

Duplicate bridge results

Education

Albert Lea High School Chorale members chosen

Education

Star class: Silent foxes at Halverson

News

Woman wins basket at the farmers market

Education

Administrator’s Corner: Renewal of operating levy on ballot this fall

Education

Southwest Standout Student: Vivianna Cline

Business

More than $64M available in grants for businesses that experienced hardship due to COVID-19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Explosion leads to blaze that destroys house in rural Freeborn

News

Kent steps down as Minnesota Senate minority leader

News

United States faith groups unite to help Afghanistan refugees after war

Education

Alden-Conger schools to delay start of school

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle stolen in Brooklyn Park recovered in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Officer faces more serious charge in Daunte Wright death

News

Albert Lea Family Y executive director retires after more than 3 decades

Health Updates

Freeborn County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested for fleeing, drug possession and other reports

News

Parts of Boundary Waters reopen, firefighters make progress

Cops, Courts & Fires

Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial

News

Freeborn County Driver and Vehicle Services office relocating to historic part of courthouse

News

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle reported stolen and other reports