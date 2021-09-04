Letter: Biden restored much in 1st months in office

In just a little over seven months, President Joe Biden has used his wisdom and power to restore America democracy, end authoritarian corruption at every cabinet level of government, got the American Rescue Plan passed and signed, restored trust with our NATO allies, aggressively acted on educating and planning major steps to address the destruction caused by climate change, appointing former Secretary of State John Kerry to be the United States Special Presidential Envoy to climate, rejoining the Paris climate accord, ending the longest American war thus finally bringing our troops home from Afghanistan plus we now can spend future trillions of dollars on our domestic economy instead of a foreign war, negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure plan, and practically every day he has been signing executive actions overturning the destructive policies of Trump.

From the beginning, Trump was given the science-based plan to protect Americans from the spread of COVID. Trump rejected the science calling COVID a hoax, thus causing the needless deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans.

In Freeborn County, the local GOP leadership continues to reject the science about COVID telling us all masks do not work, distancing is not necessary and the COVID vaccine should be avoided. The GOP needs to get on board with stopping the spread of COVID as their leadership actions are causing dangerous chaos, suffering and death.

In Freeborn County the local GOP leadership continues to preach the denial of climate change again showing us all in plain sight the local GOP cannot lead or govern when it comes to protecting the future of the planet for our children and grandchildren.

Thank you President Joe Biden for bringing back integrity, honesty, intellect, critical thinking, morality and just plain common sense to the office of the president of the United States of America.

Ted Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea