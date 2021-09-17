expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2021

Keith A. Porter Sr.

By Submitted

Published 12:33 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

Keith A. Porter, Sr. born to Ray F. Porter, Sr. and Henryetta (Jenson) Porter on June 8, 1937, passed away at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Keith A. Porter Sr.

Keith was a man who wore many hats. He served his country in the US Navy, actively serving in the Korean War. After moving the family back to Albert Lea from St. Paul, he started Porter Beverage Company and had his best employee being his brother, Loren. Then went on to purchase the Lamplighter Lounge in Buffalo Center, IA. His next adventure was with his buddy, Jack Swanson, they owned Tom’s Palace Bar on William St., later named The Zoo. He moved on to his next endeavor of starting Porter Sanitation with his business partner Randy Tuchtenhagen, proudly boasting the job title of “Professional Licensed Refuse Removal Expert.” After selling that, he started Albert Lea Picnic Table Company and purchased Albert Lea Fire and Safety, with the job title of “Fire Retardant Inspector and Recharger” (he checked fire extinguishers.) Keith held a variety of other jobs including driving trucks for Interstate Motors, mentoring for Lutheran Social Services, driving fellow Veterans to their medical appointments, and running for a few different political offices. He held the Freeborn County Commissioner seat for District 3 for eight years.

Keith devoted much of his time to many services and organizations in Albert Lea. He was a life member of the VFW, Am Vets and the American Legion. He also served Moose, Eagles, Elks and the KC club.

Keith and his wife Dorothy enjoyed singing karaoke at nursing homes in the area, spending the weekends going to garage sales to find treasures and antiques to display in his Porter Museum. He was especially proud of his vast collection of signs and license plates.

Our family and friends will always carry fond memories of the grandkids and great-grandkids learning to swim, pool parties and the many gatherings at the Porter Ranch.

Keith is survived by his wife of 20 years Dorothy, children, Kristie Jordahl, Keith (Kim) Jr. Porter, Col. Kent (Kelly) Porter and Angie (Dustin) Stendel; Dorothy’s children, Rocky (Cindy) Hinman, Teresa Ipina, Duane (Laura) Hinman, Tina (Mike) Fordham, Ronald (Tasha) Hinman; 10 grandchildren and 23 step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with number 12 on the way and 17 step great-grandchildren and one on the way; his brother, Loren (Elaine) Porter, sister-in-law Ruth Porter and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ray F. Porter, Jr., Forry (Clarice) Porter, sisters Joann (Luverne) Sorenson, Marian (Lyle) Westrum, son-in-law Brian Jordahl and Dorothy’s son Terry Hinman.

Memorial Service, 11 AM, Monday, September 20, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 10 AM.

More News

Minnesota American Legion to launch fastpitch softball program for girls

Traffic fatalities rapidly climbing as unbelted deaths surpass previous year-to-date figures

Scoreboard: Sept. 17

Cards set bar in Week 1, hope to match it vs Vikings

Cops, Courts & Fires

Traffic fatalities rapidly climbing as unbelted deaths surpass previous year-to-date figures

Health Updates

US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 arrested on warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

News

Investigation requested into any mistreatment at Fort McCoy

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin pleads not guilty to violating teen’s civil rights

Arts & Culture

Riverland Theatre and Music announce upcoming fall productions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man arrested in fatal shootings of 4 found in Wisconsin SUV

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after alleged break-in, another for warrant and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Second suspect charged in June 5 murder

News

Telling their mom’s Alzheimer’s story

Education

Minnesota judge rejects attempt to force school mask mandate

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop’s murder conviction reversed in 911 caller’s death

Cops, Courts & Fires

Copper stolen from wind site and other reports

News

‘If we can help one person we’ve made it all worth it’

News

5 things to do this week

News

MPCA, city of Albert Lea seeking ways to reduce chloride in wastewater to river

News

First Civic Music concert approaching

Education

Standout Student: Wendy Ambriz-Martinez        

News

Blazing Star Trail expansion to move forward

Health Updates

County sees slight decline in active COVID-19 cases

News

DNR certifies new catch-and-release state record northern pike and tie for muskie

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights face arraignment