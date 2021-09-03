Kathy Ann Hanson, age 62, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away from a short courageous battle from cancer on September 2, 2021.

She graduated from Glenville High School and attended Austin Vocational Tech and Riverland College. She enjoyed gardening, camping, scrapbooking, canning, making salsa and jams, going to farmers market and loved to visit Norway and enjoyed watching her favorite show, Star Trek.

Kathy loved being a grandma, aunt and great-aunt. She loved to spoil her grandchildren rotten. She had an inseparable connection with Emmalee. one hobby that Kathy enjoyed was to go out every week with her family to supper. Kathy had a generous heart and took care of everyone she cared about.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Christ and Mary Hanson; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Mary Anderson; nieces Gabrielle Johnson and Kristin Lee.

Kathy is survived by her children, Sam (Teresa) Hanson and Megan (Brandon) Peterson; grandchildren, Kaden Hanson, Lucas Hanson, Shyla Skogheim, Emmalee Peterson and Cecilia Hanson; parents, Don (Verna) Hanson and Donna Cochram; sisters, Debbie Nasby, Terri (Dennis Schutz) Olson, Kelly (Joe) Jongbloedt and Tracey (Chris Beer) Hanson; brother, Troy Hanson and many friends, aunts and uncles.

Memorial Service, 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Glenville, MN.