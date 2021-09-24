Judith “Judy” Werner

Judith “Judy” Ann Werner, Age 70, of Albert Lea, passed away on September 22, 2021.

Judy was a kind, loving, giving, Wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She worked for 17 years, as a nurse anesthetist at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea before retiring in 2000. She adored her children and grandchildren, her face lit up every time she would hear “Grandma!” when the grandkids came to see her. Bianca, Ethan, Brayden, Jaxon, Axel, and Ben: Grandma Judy loved you all so much!

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark; sons, John and Michael (Hailey); daughter, Sarah (Kevin) Kinstler; grandchildren, Bianca Mugan, Ethan Mugan, Brayden Kinstler, Jaxon Werner, Axel Werner, and Benjamin Werner; Brother James (Sue) Pirsig; and sister Kathy (Rick) Hofbauer.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Barbara Pirsig, and sister Sandy Hansen.

Celebration of Life, 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at Assembly of God Church, Albert Lea, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM