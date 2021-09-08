expand
September 8, 2021

James “Jim” Felber

Published 3:14 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

A celebration of life mass will be held on September 18th at St. Theodore’s Catholic church in Albert Lea, MN. Jim passed away peacefully in his sleep on 11-26-2020.

Jim was born in Hayfield, MN area on 6-21-1936. The family later moved to Albert Lea where he grew up and lived most of his life.

Jim worked for many years for the Rilco and Weyerhaeuser Laminate beam factories until his retirement.

Jim proudly served in the U.S Army with time spent in Germany where he was able to connect with relatives on the Felber side.

Jim was certainly no stranger to the Albert Lea-Austin area. He spent many years dedicated to sharing God’s word through song at numerous funerals and weddings. He was a very active member of St. Theodore’s church in Albert Lea and served as cantor leading masses. He was also Eucharistic minister and spent many hours serving at the various nursing homes throughout the area.

He was truly gifted with a beautiful voice. We were all so very blessed to have him be a part of lives.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Gladys (Bolinger) Felber, sisters Joice, Jenny, Betty, Darlene, and sister in law Benita, brother Albert and Gary Felber. Survived by sister Doris (Gene) Frost, brothers David, Dick (Jeanne) Felber along with many nieces and nephews.

