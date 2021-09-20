expand
September 20, 2021

Highway 30 project at Ellendale completed

By Submitted

Published 10:06 am Monday, September 20, 2021

The Highway 30 project at Ellendale was completed on Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Improvements made during construction include:

  • Highway 30 repaved from 0.28 miles west of Ellendale to 1 mile east of Steele County Road 45
  • Culvert work at three locations east of Steele County Road 45 and at Steele County Road 14 just north of Highway 30
  • Realignment of 8th Avevenue East intersection and Highway 30
  • ADA improvements

Construction started on July 26 and included three detours. Ulland Brothers was the contractor for this $1.78 million project.

