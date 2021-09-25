High school Standout Students

Henrik Lange and Jenna Steffl have been named Commended Scholars in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation has been presented to these scholastically talented seniors. About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the country are being recognized for their academic promise. According to a spokesperson for National Merit Scholarship Corp., "Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success. These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our ation. We hope this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success." Provided