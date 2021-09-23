Handgun reported stolen and other reports
A handgun was reported stolen at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday at 210 E. Front St.
Theft by fraud reported
Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at 205 W. Second St. in Hayward.
1 arrested after violation
Deputies arrested James Robert Aitken, 39, on a violation at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.
2 cited at high school
Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 2000 Tiger Lane.
Vandalism reported in bathroom
Vandalism was reported in the men’s bathroom at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday at 100. W. Hawthorne St. The men’s sink was broken off the wall and the picnic table was pushed into the bathroom.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Jillian Chaunta Delle, 40, on a warrant at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday at 408 S. Broadway.
Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 41, on a local warrant at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday at 1019 James Ave.