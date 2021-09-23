expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Handgun reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 3:35 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

A handgun was reported stolen at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday at 210 E. Front St. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at 205 W. Second St. in Hayward. 

 

1 arrested after violation

Deputies arrested James Robert Aitken, 39, on a violation at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

2 cited at high school

Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct and fifth-degree assault at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

 

Vandalism reported in bathroom

Vandalism was reported in the men’s bathroom at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday at 100. W. Hawthorne St. The men’s sink was broken off the wall and the picnic table was pushed into the bathroom. 

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Jillian Chaunta Delle, 40, on a warrant at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday at 408 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 41, on a local warrant at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday at 1019 James Ave. 

More News

Handgun reported stolen and other reports

Scoreboard: Sept. 23

Edwin “Jim” Zabel

Robert Springborg

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Cops, Courts & Fires

Handgun reported stolen and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man accused of helping son after slayings of 4 in Minnesota

News

Downtown water tower demolition to begin next week

Cops, Courts & Fires

Local EMT recognized for 20 years of service

Health Updates

More than 750 treated with monoclonal antibody infusions at Mayo in Albert Lea thus far

Health Updates

‘It’s hard to show up’: New wave of COVID-19 cases frustrates, angers health workers

Health Updates

CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine

Health Updates

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 injured in crash on I-35 near Albert Lea

News

5 things to do this week

News

Catholic Charities welcomes new director of family and individual counseling

News

ITC Midwest conducting aerial patrols of transmission lines in area

Arts & Culture

Albert Lea Community Theatre announces auditions for ‘A Christmas Story’ musical

News

State auditor visits Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court dispositions: Aug. 27-31, 2021

News

WCTA annual meeting this week in Lake Mills

News

County approves preliminary 5% levy increase

Health Updates

Freeborn County active COVID cases drop below 100

News

$64 million in COVID-19 grants available for Minnesota small businesses

News

Minnesota man with history of imitating police busted again

Health Updates

Minnesota virus hospitalizations reach highest mark of 2021

Cops, Courts & Fires

Damage reported to vehicles and other reports

News

DNR outlines plans for Blazing Star Trail work